Carville: Trump Is a ‘Loser,’ Democrats Will Win the Shutdown Fight

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats would win November’s upcoming elections and the government shutdown fight because, despite winning two presidential elections, President Donald Trump was a “loser.”

Carville said, “The Democrats are not going to cave on this budget thing; even if they wanted to, they couldn’t. There is no appetite among Democratic voters to give in. I don’t think there’s any appetite among Democrats on the Hill, both the House and the Senate. Secondly, we’re going to win in Virginia, and we’re probably in all likelihood going to win in New Jersey. So that is going to change the entire dynamic of the coverage. And I mean, I’m sorry, Senator Thune or Speaker Johnson can go out and do all the talking points they want. You’d better prepare your caucus for a long haul because the Democrats feel they’re winning this fight.”

He added, “They feel like they’re not going to lose it. They feel like they’re on the right side. And that is zero appetite to give in. If they wanted to, they couldn’t because Democratic voters come out of the woodwork. You’d better brace yourself for what’s going to happen in November, because this is the first time that voters are going to go to the polls. We’ve had special elections, in every one the Democrats have outperformed by over 15 points. So the moment of reckoning cometh, and it’s not that far away. And now we have the AP-University of Chicago poll, which has Trump at 37%. So, I’m sorry, guys. You’re hooked up to a loser, and we just have to keep making them pay. It’s that simple, it really is.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN