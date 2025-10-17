Dem Sen. Murphy: Dems Should Push Stopping Media from Censoring, $25 Minimum Wage

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that in order to win over voters, Democrats need to push for policies like “breaking up corporate power, stopping these media companies from being able to control and censor information in this country,” and “a minimum wage that’s a living wage, $25, whatever it takes.”

While discussing polling on the government shutdown and which party voters trust more on the economy, Murphy said, “We’ve got to be a party that talks about big, bold ways to put money back in people’s pocket. That means not a couple-dollar increase in the minimum wage. That means a minimum wage that’s a living wage, $25, whatever it takes. That means breaking up corporate power, stopping these media companies from being able to control and censor information in this country, capping prescription drug prices, all of them, not just ten of the most expensive drugs.”

He continued, “So, if we want to win the argument, nationally, on the economy, then we’ve got to sort of break our addiction to incremental economic change, and we’ve got to talk about big, bold ideas that reorder power in this country.”

