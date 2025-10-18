Ernst: Tomahawks Would ‘Put Russia Back Into a Box’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that giving Tomahawk missiles “would give the Ukrainians that definite edge to win this war and put Russia back into a box. That is necessary.” And this can be done with controlled usage to deal with concerns about America’s weapons stockpile.

Host Stuart Varney asked, “Would Tomahawks be a game-changer for Ukraine?”

Ernst answered, “Absolutely, Stuart. This would be a game-changer for Ukraine. And I understand the president’s concerns about our own stockpile, and we need to maintain that. But with controlled usage in Ukraine, I think they could have an incredible effect for the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians will not win this war just simply being on defense. So, yes, Stuart, I think it’s a game-changer.”

Varney then asked, “Have we any idea, though, what the Russians would do if we sent them the Tomahawk missiles and they fired off a couple of them?”

Ernst answered, “Well, I think the Russians would be quick to back down, just as Gen. Keane had outlined in a previous commentary. Russia is really under a lot of pressure within their own country, and I do think providing those weapons to Ukraine would give the Ukrainians that definite edge to win this war and put Russia back into a box. That is necessary.”

