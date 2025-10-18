John Cusack: Trump Is an Authoritarian, His ‘Masked Goons’ Are ‘Abducting People’

Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” during a “No Kings” protest, actor John Cusack said President Donald Trump was an authoritarian using “masked goons” to abduct people.

Reporter Whitney Wild said, “You know, immediate thing you notice when you’re out here, Fredricka, is all of these signs, the costumes people are making their messages heard above their heads with these homemade signs. One sign here saying, do something, one sign here saying resign now. Others saying, hands off Chicago. Others saying resist fascism. This is meant to be the loudest rebuke possible of the Trump administration’s policies and actions, especially here in Chicago, where you said this has really become the epicenter of the Trump administration’s ICE crackdown. There are a very wide range of the types of people who are here. I spoke with one person. You will know him very well. He is actor John Cusack. He’s from Chicago. Here’s what he told me.”

Cusack said, “The whole country was founded on no kings.”

He added, “Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer, and they create an ‘other’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them, and that’s all used as a direction so they can steal as much as they can, maintain power. We all know history. So, that’s what he’s doing, and we have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people.”

