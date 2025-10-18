Mast: ‘Putin Did Nothing But Undertake Offenses’ After Alaska Summit

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) stated that Vladimir Putin engages in BS by saying that it’s an act of war every time NATO or the United States proposes something and stated that “Putin did nothing but undertake offenses immediately after that Alaska summit, I think President Trump has no more tolerance for this.”

Mast said, “President Trump has said he thinks that Ukraine can do this without having to give anything up, without — with being able to take back the lands that Russia had gone out there and secured. And I think that’s the point that President Trump is at, because doesn’t have any more tolerance for Putin’s BS.”

He continued, “And what is the BS that comes out of Putin? It’s every time there’s something put forward by NATO or the United States, he [says] he considers that an act of war or his invasion into Estonia and Poland with jets and drones. President Trump told them to shoot them out of the sky if they do that again. The purchase, again, of oil, gas, coal by other countries like India and China and others his lack of tolerance for that. And I think, coming off of the Alaska summit, the fact that Putin did nothing but undertake offenses immediately after that Alaska summit, I think President Trump has no more tolerance for this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett