NewsNation: Portland ICE Trying to Nab Man Who Got Felony Charges After Order of Removal

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” NewsNation West Coast Bureau Correspondent Nancy Loo talked about her ride-along with ICE agents in Portland, where ICE pursued an illegal immigrant who had managed to accrue multiple felony charges after receiving an order for removal back in 2023, and talked about other arrests by ICE in Portland.

Loo said, “Because of sanctuary policies here in Oregon, DHS says immigration detainers are usually ignored by local law enforcement. So, as a result, in many cases, violent felons are just released, prompting complex and often dangerous ICE operations to track and apprehend felons who are in the U.S. illegally.”

She then played footage of the ride-along and stated that ICE was “going after an illegal from Mexico with an order for removal in 2023. Since then, that target has racked up multiple felony charges, including assault.”

After reporting that while she was with ICE, they stopped an individual, but he turned out not to be who ICE was looking for, Loo added, “Last month alone, ten arrests by ICE Portland made the DHS worst of the worst list, including murderers, rapists, and pedophiles. The operations to catch them are clearly hit and miss.”

