Speaker Johnson: ‘There’s a Rise of Marxism in the Democratic Party’

Pam Key

Sunday on ABC’s “this Week,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said there was “a rise of Marxism in the Democratic Party.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: On this notion that these are hate America rallies. And you not only talked about anarchists, Antifa advocates, pro-Hamas wing. And you said this is the modern Democratic Party. But I remember not that long ago what you said after the — the murder of Charlie Kirk, when you said that we should view fellow Americans not as our enemies but — but as our fellow countrymen.

JOHNSON: Yes. I’ve never called anybody an enemy. But we call out —

KARL: Hate America rally or, you know, Antifa, pro-Hamas, that sounds — those are enemies.

JOHNSON: Well, there were a lot of hateful messages yesterday. I mean, we have video and photos of pretty violent rhetoric, calling out the president, saying fascists must die and all the rest. I mean, I don’t think that’s loving speech. I don’t think that’s friendly speech. And I don’t think it’s pro-American to say those kinds of things. So, it’s not about the people, it’s about the message. It’s about the ideology. And I will stand here every Sunday and talk with you about the dangers of Marxism and socialism and how it’s led to the — the literal death of tens of millions of people in the 20th century alone. It is a dangerous ideology, and it is anti-American. It goes against everything that we stand for.

KARL: But you’re not saying this is all of the Democratic Party. It’s not all of the people that were out there. I mean, it kind of reminds me of what Hillary Clinton said, referred to Trump supporters, or half of them, as the “basket of the deplorables.”

JOHNSON: I’ve never said that. I never called out — I never said it was the whole Democratic Party. But you and I have to acknowledge the reality —

KARL: Well, the —

JOHNSON: Wait a minute.

KARL: So, this is the modern Democratic Party.

JOHNSON: It is. Because look at the evidence. Look at what’s happening in New York. They’re about to elect an open socialist Marxist as the mayor of America’s largest city. There’s a rise of Marxism in the Democratic Party. It’s an objective fact. And no one can deny it. We lament that. We decry it. We’re trying to call it out because I want to make sure the next generation of Americans understands, that is a dangerous road to go down. That’s part of our — our calling. I think part of our responsibility as — as elected servants of the people.

