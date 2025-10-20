Dem Rep. Bynum: There’s ‘Cherry-Picking’ of Video from Portland, It’s Seems Like 2020 Again

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) accused the network of “cherry-picking” video of Portland and stated that “what I’m seeing, it feels like a flashback to 2020, and we know that we have come so far from that and we don’t want to go back to that. That’s what the people are protesting.”

Bynum said, “I was just in Portland, a few days ago, observing the ICE facility and the protests there, and it was nothing as what you just portrayed. I would challenge what you’re posting here, because it is not like that on a general day.”

Host Blake Burman then cut in to ask, “You take issue with the video that we’re showing?”

Bynum answered, “I take issue with the cherry-picking of that particular video. Now, when I was there, it was very peaceful, it was very calm. And the thing is, here’s what you have to remember: It’s — we can agree on the what and disagree on the how. We can agree that if there are people agitating within the crowd and if there are people who are making things unsafe, we should de-escalate. That is what we should do. We can disagree on…deploying munitions on peaceful protesters. That has happened before in Portland, and we’ve seen that that is destructive, it challenges people’s ability to exercise their First Amendment rights. And we know that that’s wrong. So, what I’m seeing, it feels like a flashback to 2020, and we know that we have come so far from that and we don’t want to go back to that. That’s what the people are protesting.”

