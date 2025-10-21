Jeff Daniels on Trump AI Video: ‘Would Lincoln Have Done That?’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” actor Jeff Daniels asked if President Abraham Lincoln would have released an AI poop bomb video like President Donald Trump did.

Daniels said, “I think the No Kings protest, aside from the 8 million plus people that actually brought attention to what’s going on, to the people who have checked out, who just can’t deal with it. It’s too much.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “We’ve talked a lot about decency and the lack of decency coming from the guy in the Oval Office, and I think what has been explained over the last nine years is that a lot of voters were willing to sacrifice decency and norms and traditions because they felt a little bit better about their economy.”

Daniels said, “I would like to think that things like decency and civility and respect for the rule of law, and respect for things that are bigger than you, including the office of the presidency, which is different than a monarchy will matter.”

He added, “By the way, do we really have to treat people like that? You know, the meme that he had where he was flying with the crown and the, you know, spewing excrement all over the people down below?”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The country, America.”

Daniels asked, “Would Lincoln have done that?”

Wallace responded, “I don’t think Nixon would have done that.”

Daniels said, “Nixon wouldn’t have done it. Reagan wouldn’t have done it. Bush wouldn’t have done it — either Bush.”

He added, “I think people in the Midwest where I am still have this we value our decency and our civility. And, you know, we don’t get taken with whatever goes on on the coasts. You know, we got a chip on our shoulder about that. I think it matters. it may not matter right away when you’re voting but down the road, if he doesn’t deliver on the economy like he promised he would, then that stuff will start to add up and they’ll get tired of it and they’ll vote for change.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN