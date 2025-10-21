Marlow Warns ‘Judicial Coup’ Forming to Arrest ICE Agents, Enable Criminals

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed a recent court ruling on ICE.

Marlow said, “So, if ICE wants someone who’s being detained and ICE coordinates with the courthouse…and this person is released and ICE can get them, this means that ICE doesn’t have to roll around our streets…and a judge said that if they do that, that ICE can get arrested. You would like to think this is going to get overturned, but this is a judicial coup against our country.”

