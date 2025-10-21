Sanders: Trump Having Gov’t Take Share of Companies Is One of My Ideas

During an interview with Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that President Donald Trump’s policy of having the government take ownership of part of companies is Sanders’ ideas.

Host Jon Stewart said, “[Y]our message, it’s always been consistent, you’ve spoken in this way since you first came on the scene, for a very long time, and you’ve always been clear about it. You could almost make a case that the true inheritor of the Sanders revolution is Trump. He’s the most socialist president of my lifetime, taking a percentage of companies to do business. That’s a Bernie Sanders idea.”

Sanders responded, “Yeah.”

Stewart continued, “Doing a Trump Rx where the government is involved in selling pharmaceuticals, that’s a Bernie Sanders idea.”

Sanders responded, “But it’s not only his — some of his policies. Some of his other policies, let’s not forget, he’s throwing 15 million people off their health care they have and doubling healthcare premiums. … And giving a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the 1%.”

Stewart then asked, “Is it frustrating that the thing that you fought for your whole career, Democrats are the ones who run away from scared, and he’s embraced some of it?”

Sanders answered, “Yeah. That’s true.”

