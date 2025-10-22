‘These People Burned Whole Cities to the Ground’: Hawley Dismisses Democrat White House Ballroom Critics

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley dismissed Democrat criticism of President Donald Trump’s efforts to build a ballroom addition to the White House.

The Missouri Republican noted how reckless Democrats had been in the past with the country’s institutions, adding that during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, cities “burned to the ground.”

“Didn’t Clinton sell out the Lincoln bedroom?” host Laura Ingraham asked. “And I remember all those stories what they did when they were there. I mean, Bill Clinton treated like — was his bedroom, right? Every office was his actual personal bedroom.”

Hawley replied, “Yeah. Bill Clinton did a lot of things in the White House. I tell, among other things they did though, is they did absolutely raise campaign money on it. They sold out the Lincoln bedroom. Pimp it out, you might say to their donors and other people. Nothing that the Clintons say is credible. And nothing that the Libs say is credible. You know, they’re talking about, oh, we have to preserve this wonderful institution. Once again, let’s remember, these people burned whole cities to the ground, Laura, when they had a political disagreement with somebody else. These people don’t believe in institutions. They don’t believe in history. All they believe in is power.”

“In this case, they can’t stand that the people put Donald Trump in power,” he added. “And now they’re just throwing a fit like they are with the government shutdown and everything else. It’s ridiculous. And Trump is doing the right thing. I can’t wait to see the ballroom finished.”

