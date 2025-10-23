Dem TX State Rep. Jones on Fighting GOP: I’ll ‘Go Across Your Neck’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Democrat congressional candidate Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D) said she would “go across your neck” while discussing fighting Republicans.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Our next guest, a Democratic Texas state representative running for a U.S. House seat who is telling Axios, ‘If they go low, I’m going to the gutter.'”

She asked, “Representative, when I did see that quote, it made me stop in my tracks because, you know, you weren’t mincing words. You weren’t sitting in the corner. It has been a long time since we’ve heard anything like that. Democrats, in fact, have been known for saying when they go low, we go high, right? The famous mantra of the former First Lady Michelle Obama. But you are saying, no, that is not going to work anymore.”

Jones said, “No, it absolutely doesn’t work. I’m from the hood okay, so when a bully comes, like if there are no rules, you literally have to figure it out. So Donald Trump has changed things and people trying to do what’s always been done is not going to work. And I think that’s why Democrats are losing black people. That’s why they’re losing poor people, because poor people, all they want is for us to fight. So if you hit me in my face, I’m not going to punch you back in your face. I’m going to go across your neck because we can go back and forth fighting each other’s faces. You’ve got to hit hard enough where they won’t come back. And so, yeah, the same way, I went to New York and spoke with Governor Kathy Hochul and said, if they’re going to try to wipe us out in Texas, we need to wipe out every Republican in New York, in California, in Illinois. No one can make me feel bad about fighting for the people that I represent, because the people that I represent need someone who’s willing to go in the ring and fight for them. That’s exactly what i’m going to do.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN