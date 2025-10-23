Pritzker on Illegal Released Despite Detainer Now Being Murder Suspect: That’s ‘One Immigrant’, Happens with Citizens As Well

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) commented on the case of two illegal immigrants charged with felony murder, one of whom was reportedly arrested in Chicago but released after an ICE detainer was ignored by saying the judge “Maybe” made the wrong decision to do so. “But to pick out the situation of one immigrant, I bet you could find U.S. citizens all across the country who committed a crime who also get out, and then they do something bad.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “[D]o you believe any illegal immigrant charged with or convicted of a felony should be deported?”

Pritzker answered, “I think they ought to take the violent criminals and get them out of my state and get them out of the country. I absolutely believe that. But that’s not what they’re doing, they said they were going after the worst of the worst –.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “But you don’t help them, you don’t help them because you’re a sanctuary state, right?”

Pritzker responded, “No, we do. If you bring us a judicial warrant, we will bring you all kinds of help on the ground to go get the bad guys. That’s what we want. We want the bad guys off the streets, what we don’t want is for people to get racially profiled. That’s what’s happening right now.”

Baier then said, “Earlier this year, Chicago Police charged two illegal aliens with felony murder in the killing of a 63-year-old man who was found tied up in his home. They were from Ecuador and Venezuela. Both were caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in 2023. One of the suspects was in custody, had been arrested in Chicago on January 12 for trying to lure children, but was released into the community with ICE’s detainer request ignored due to sanctuary policy. Like, when somebody looks at that and says, that can’t be a good thing.”

Pritzker responded, “Bret, every person that gets held, every person that — for probable cause, with due process, every person has a trial or has a hearing, and it gets determined whether or not they should be held in a jail cell or whether they get bail, right? Those things have happened all over the country. And I can tell you, at least in Chicago and in Illinois, when someone is determined to be a danger to the community, they are held. That’s how it works. Now, did a judge make a bad decision? Maybe so. But to pick out the situation of one immigrant, I bet you could find U.S. citizens all across the country who committed a crime who also get out, and then they do something bad.”

Pritzker also stated that getting Tren de Aragua members and the “worst of the worst” are good things for ICE to do and he wants to take gangs, guns, and drugs off the street.

