Maher: ‘Growing Problem’ of Young Lefties Who Like Violence, But It’s Not Majority of Left and Right Puts Crazies in Power

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “there is a growing problem of young liberals who see violence as an answer” but it’s not close to the majority of the party, and the right has put its crazies in government.

Maher began by saying, “Republicans have to be honest about who these days is more deranged. They love to invoke Trump derangement syndrome, and there is some of that, but Trump really is doing things when it comes to ignoring court orders and using the Justice Department for partisan goals and deploying the military domestically that no one ever came close to doing before. So I don’t feel especially deranged calling that out. But having your press secretary say that the Democratic Party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals, that’s deranged.”

He elaborated that while pro-Hamas college students and soft-on-immigration Democrats exist, that’s not close to the party’s main constituency being terrorists or illegal immigrants, “and violent criminals? Well, 7 million people came out last weekend for the big protests, and there was no violence, but there was a lot on January 6.”

After turning to comments by House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the rallies, Maher said, “75 million people voted for Kamala. So, yes, among 75 million, there do exist all types, but Mike, your team just got caught in a scandal where your young people were all texting each other, ‘I love Hitler’. So, maybe we both have a dog that needs training. I will be the first to admit, there is a growing problem of young liberals who see violence as an answer, 20-somethings who throw kisses at Luigi Mangione and firebombs at Tesla dealerships and want to eat the rich, and you have my full permission to keep an eye on them. But I’d be more afraid of that generation if they didn’t have a habit of quietly quitting everything they start. These are people who won’t risk going on a date in real life. I’m not sure they can screw America if they can’t screw each other.”

Maher further stated, “So, yes, each side has its crazies, and I’ll grant you, at least the right has found a place for theirs. Unfortunately, that place is elected government.”

Later on, after noting Democrats were in power not that long ago, Maher said, “The Democratic alliance isn’t a top-down, evil empire, it’s black ladies who go to church, white suburban moms, and gay uncles. … This insane caricature of the left as ruthless Communists about to force you into gulags…this shit has got to stop. You’re not under attack, no matter how many times you show that video of the insane black guy stabbing the pretty blonde on the train.”

