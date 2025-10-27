Princeton’s Glaude: Trump Ballroom ‘Revenge on the People’s House’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Princeton professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom construction project was “his revenge on the people’s house.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I mean, Eddie the the whole conversation of the whole hour, actually, the whole two hours is not just about remaking the country in service of Donald Trump’s retribution and revenge, which sounded petty at the beginning. It’s now all consuming but but now it is like a fire burning through the actual structure of the White House.”

Glaude said, “Absolutely, absolutely. You know what Jonathan Karl said last hour? He said that Donald Trump’s revenge list is made up of folk who tried to cancel him and by building this 90,000 square foot ballroom, you can’t cancel that. He’s going to imprint his revenge on the people’s house. He’s going to imprint himself on the on the bureaucratic infrastructure of the he’s going to he’s going to remake government in the image of himself. And interestingly enough, it will take generations for us to undo it. So the folk who tried to cancel, they will not take another breath before it’s undone. And so, you know, we face a moral choice with political implication in this country. We have for over a decade, and we have not chosen well. We’re dealing with the consequence day in and day out.”

