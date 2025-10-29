CNN’s Hunt: Dems Have Said Shutdowns Shouldn’t Be Over Policy, Now Think It’s ‘Suddenly Right’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” host Kasie Hunt discussed the government shutdown and said that “when Republicans have tried to do something like this, Democrats have argued that the norms of our government should be that you negotiate policy outside of a government shutdown.”

While speaking with Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Hunt said, “I take your point about these millions of people. The cost of living is incredibly high. But, also, Republicans control the White House, they control the Senate, they control the House. And, in the past, Democrats, when Republicans have tried to do something like this, Democrats have argued that the norms of our government should be that you negotiate policy outside of a government shutdown. I have — over many years, covering Washington, people have said that over and over and over again. And now I have neighbors in the D.C. area who are both employed by the federal government who are having to use food banks. We are heading into Thanksgiving. Why is it suddenly right to do it this way and to do it for this long, when it didn’t used to be the right way, in Democrats’ view?”

Gallego responded that things are different because of the Trump presidency.

