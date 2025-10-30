Exclusive — Ernst: Military Would Not Be Receiving Pay If Trump Had Not Got Donations

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) talked about the government shutdown.

Ernst said, “My daughter is an active-duty servicemember, her husband is also an active-duty servicemember. So, there’s a two-member family that would not be receiving pay if President Donald Trump hadn’t cobbled together the pennies to pay our servicemembers.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo