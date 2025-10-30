Moulton: We’re in Shutdown ‘Because of How Ineffective Schumer Was’, But Blame Is on GOP

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that “we’re in this second shutdown of the year because of how ineffective Schumer was at handling the first shutdown, when all of us stood together in the House to block the Republicans from shoving their bill down our throats, and then the Senate just gave in under Schumer.” But also said the blame lies with Republicans.

Moulton stated that “we’re in this second shutdown of the year because of how ineffective Schumer was at handling the first shutdown, when all of us stood together in the House to block the Republicans from shoving their bill down our throats, and then the Senate just gave in under Schumer. So, I think that, really, the problem is that we’re in this position because of Sen. Schumer’s ineffective leadership. It doesn’t mean he’s ineffective every single day. But I think we’re in this position because the status quo is not working.”

Earlier, he said, “When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one of the most conservative Republicans that the world has ever seen, blames this shutdown on Republicans because she says her own family will not be able to afford health care if Republicans get their way, that tells you something about who’s at fault here.”

