Exclusive — George Santos Recounts Prison Hell: Corrupt Warden, Decaying Facilities, Dog Food

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” George Santos talked about his stint in prison.

Santos said that wardens can be arbitrary, and his decided to buy a TV for their office over cleaning air ducts and that programs that are supposedly available for prisoners aren’t actually available.

