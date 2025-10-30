Exclusive — George Santos Recounts Prison Hell: Corrupt Warden, Decaying Facilities, Dog Food

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” George Santos talked about his stint in prison.

Santos said that wardens can be arbitrary, and his decided to buy a TV for their office over cleaning air ducts and that programs that are supposedly available for prisoners aren’t actually available.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo