MSNBC’s Capehart: Dems ‘Not Providing the Votes to Reopen the Government’ Over Subsidies, Rescissions

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said that Obamacare subsidies are “what Democrats have been talking about for a few months now and why they won’t provide the votes.” And “that’s why they’re not providing the votes to reopen the government.” He also stated that rescissions are another factor.

Capehart said, “I have always believed that…November 1, was one of the dates that the Democrats were looking at. That’s the date when people start getting the — open enrollment starts and they start to find out how much their premiums are going to cost. This is what Democrats have been talking about for a few months now and why they won’t provide the votes. … And so, that’s why they’re not providing the votes to reopen the government.”

He continued, “The other thing, the other date that we should pay attention to is the elections on Tuesday. These will be, whether we like it or not, bellwether[s]. And I suspect that, depending on the outcome on Tuesday, we’ll — we could see some shifting, people getting together, talking, and coming to some resolution over the shutdown. But the other thing that’s hanging out there that people forget, it’s not just the subsidies that Democrats have a problem with. It is also the whole thing of rescissions and that they could come to some — any kind of agreement…the president and Russell Vought, the OMB Director, could just step out there and say, we don’t care what you think.”

