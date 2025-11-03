Ana Navarro: Trump Belongs in an ‘Insane Asylum,’ He’s Telling ‘Downright Lies’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Ana Navarro told her co-host that last night’s CBS “60 Minutes” interview made her believe President Donald Trump should be in an insane asylum.

Navarro said, “After reading the transcript and watching the interview, I think the one who was released from an insane asylum was him. So let’s clarify some of the things he said that are just downright lies. OK. He goes on to say he doesn’t think ICE is going far enough. It turns out that even people who voted for him think that the abuse of power, the things the ICE are doing are too much. His numbers on immigration are now underwater. I keep hearing from people in Miami, friends of mine who voted for him, and the term they tell me over again is he is going overboard. He is lying to the American people the same way that he lies about undocumented immigrants getting ACA subsidies.”

She continued, “He is also lying about this being the worst of the worst. The people that are getting picked up by ICE. That is a lie.”

She added, “Ninety-three percent of the people that have been detained by ICE have were never convicted of any violent crime. Close to 70% have not been convicted of any crime whatsoever. And the majority of those that do have crimes, it’s probably because of traffic violations, immigration or possession of weed, minor crimes. Those are the people we are seeing. And, you know, we are seeing with our eyes. We are seeing that it is mothers, that it is fathers, that it is children going to school, that it is people working hard, that are getting picked up by masked men dragged through the streets. And there are almost 200 U.S. citizens that we know of who have been scooped up by ICE and not even given a chance for hours and days, sometimes to prove that they are U.S. citizens. So do not fall for this man’s lies.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN