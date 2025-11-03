Exclusive — Rep. Max Miller: Trump’s ‘Peace Through Strength’ Approach Has Quieted Middle East

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) talked about the Middle East.

Miller said, “Trump sent a very clear and strong message when he decided to take out three of the biggest nuclear sites in Iran, and look what has happened. That’s peace through strength right there.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo