Sanders: Dems Have to Take Mamdani’s Message ‘All over This Country’

Tuesday, during MSNBC’s election night coverage, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Democrats needed to take socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s message “all over this country.”

Sanders said, “What Zohran has done is made it clear that at a time when we have more income and wealth inequality than we’ve ever had, when the rich are getting much richer, while so many of our people are struggling to pay the rent or mortgages, put food on the table, pay for childcare, pay for the basic necessities of life, what he is saying in New York City is, you know what, we are going to take on the oligarchs. We’re not going to give them tax breaks. We’re going to make sure they pay their fair share. We’re going to pay attention to the working people of New York City. And that is what, in my view, Chris, we’ve got to do all over this country.”

He added, “People are hurting. They are sick and tired of a situation where one man, Mr. Musk, owns more wealth than the bottom 52% of American households. That is insane. There is no reason in the richest country on earth, Mamdani understands this, most Americans understand it, that we are the only major country not to guarantee health care to all people as a human right. So if you run your campaign saying and being clear, you’re going to fight for the working class, you’re going to take on the oligarchs, that the ideas that you are talking about are not radical. They already exist in many other countries around the world. That’s how you win elections.”

