Warren: Voters Are Saying Trump ‘Cannot Be Trusted to Manage this Economy’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Tuesday’s elections were voters saying President Donald Trump “cannot be trusted to manage this economy.”

Host Chris Hates said, “What is your reaction to to what happened last night?”

Warren said, “There’s a big pushback against Donald Trump. But look at the other half and that is the message that the Democrats ran on. What Zohran ran on, what Abigail ran on, what Mikie ran on was affordability, affordability, affordability. They were out there talking about what’s happening to American families right now in Donald Trump’s economy, how people are smashed against the wall.”

She added, “He’s out there playing tariff chaos and part of tariff chaos is driving up costs again for families. So now it costs more to build a new house or to build a new apartment building. All of those things are why it is that people are saying Donald Trump cannot be trusted to manage this economy. And at the same time, Democrats are standing up and again, not just saying we’re not Donald Trump, they’re saying, here are our plans, here’s what we’re going to deliver, here’s what we’re in the fight for. I think people like that a lot.”

