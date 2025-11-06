Girdusky Issues Warning: Low Propensity Voters Who Voted for Trump Did Not Show Up Tuesday

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Ryan Girdusky, author of the National Populist newsletter and host of “The Numbers Game” podcast talked about Tuesday’s elections.

Girdusky said that there was high turnout for Democrats and, “I think there is a big question over low propensity voters that voted for Donald Trump.” And people hoped for the pre-COVID economy.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo