Scarborough: Republicans ‘Turned a Blind Eye’ to Jesus on Welcoming Foreigners

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough claimed Republicans have “turned a blind eye to everything that Jesus said in the New Testament about welcoming foreigners.”

Scarborough said, “I have noticed over the past week or so the pope, the American pope speaking out repeatedly about the importance of Catholics, if they are good Catholics, to go out and to welcome the foreigner, you know, citing the Good Samaritan verse verses in Luke, Jesus is explaining who your neighbor is.”

He continued, “The Pope says we will be judged by how we welcome foreigners. And you have now the archbishops in Chicago and Washington, across the country, delivering powerful messages. The Pope even at one point suggesting it’s hard to call yourself pro-life if you support such horrific treatment of those who are alive, our neighbors, as Jesus would say, our neighbors, the foreigner. This is what Jesus said.”

Scarborough added, “So if you have a problem with that, don’t even take it up with the Pope. If you’re claiming to be a Christian, take it up with Jesus. Because that’s what he says. And so, yes, this is as we see the church get more and more involved in the protecting of the dignity of human beings, of God’s children, you are going to see this become a more difficult political issue. Yes, even for Republicans who turned a blind eye to everything that Jesus said in the New Testament about welcoming foreigners, being kind to the least among us.”

