Exclusive — ‘I Trust Him’: Senator McCormick Gives Insight Into ‘Bromance’ with Senator Fetterman

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) talked about his relationship with his fellow Pennsylvania Senator.

McCormick said, “I trust him. I trust — we have lots of conversations. What we say between us, we keep between us. I trust him. I trust his word.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo