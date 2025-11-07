Exclusive — McCormick: ‘I’m Fearful’ Democrats Will Ruin Thanksgiving with Shutdown

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) discussed the shutdown and said he is “fearful” it will impact Thanksgiving.

Host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow asked, “Are the Democrats going to ruin Thanksgiving with the shutdown?”

McCormick said, “I’m fearful they are.”

McCormick added that he figured there would be a resolution after the election because Democrats would soften, but that hasn’t happened.

