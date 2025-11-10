GOP Rep. Hill: Schumer Led Dems ‘Off into the Desert’

During Monday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Financial Services Committee chairman Rep. French Hill (R-AR) reacted to the U.S. Senate breakthrough on the government shutdown.

Hill pointed to Senate Democrat defections and criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leading his caucus “off into the desert.”

“Joining me now with more is Arkansas Congressman French Hill,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “He is the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. Services Committee. Mr. Chairman, great to see you. Thank you so much for being here, and I know the deal, of course, needs the president’s signature, but what’s the impact on the financial services industry, in your view, now that we will see a reopening?”

Hill replied, “Well, Maria, it’s good to be back with you. First of all, the decline in uncertainty after Chuck Schumer led Democrats off into the desert for 40 days, we’ve got clarity that leads, I think, to a better business environment.”

“One thing that is so frustrating to our business owners, operators, public and private is government uncertainty,” he continued. “And when you have this kind of a shutdown, not only are you punishing workers, punishing government workers, punishing our families depending on government programs, but you’re also throwing uncertainty in the market, like, can I get my S1 approved at the SEC for my company to go public? What if market conditions wholly change in the 40 days of Democrat shutdown? So I think this is good news. I look forward to getting the Financial Services Committee back up and running on the issues that are important to the American people, like housing affordability, how artificial intelligence will affect their banking and securities accounts.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor