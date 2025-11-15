Maher: Dems Only Create Bureaucracy, Are Worse on Affordability

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democrats only provide bureaucracy and failed execution of their plans and said that affordability is worse in areas run by Democrats.

While speaking to CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria, Maher said, [relevant remarks begin around 36:20] “[A]t the top of your article today, you say that the shutdown, you see as a defeat for Democrats. I’m going to push back on that. But before we get into that, exactly, let me quote more from your article, you talk about the Democrats, and, again, I can’t argue with any of this, you said the fact that they didn’t get what they wanted — and they did not, specifically, again, I think there’s another argument to be made, but they did not get what they wanted, they said they wanted to force him, with the shutdown, to go back to the COVID-era prices for Obamacare, they’re going to go up, didn’t get it, they just got promised a vote, which is meaningless — you say the Democrats promise a lot, but all you get is bloated bureaucracy, I agree with that and inept execution, I agree with that. Affordability…it’s worse here and in New York and in places that are Democratic-run. These are all true things.”

Later, Maher argued that Democrats did get something out of the government shutdown by making health care into an issue, which is what he thinks Democrats were trying to do.

