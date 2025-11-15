‘This Is the Kind of Stuff, This Smells’: Stephen A. Smith Asks What He Is ‘Missing’ with Timing of Epstein Push

During Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM radio’s “Straight Shooter,” host Stephen A. Smith explained why he was skeptical about congressional Democrats’ sudden push on the Jeffrey Epstein saga as it pertained to President Donald Trump.

Smith asked what he was “missing” given the some of the content could have been revealed during Trump’s bid for a second term during the Biden administration.

“Ladies and gentlemen, keep in mind that the Epstein files, were it existed and free to have been opened during the Biden administration,” Smith said. “You were there for four years. How come you don’t put it as the Democratic Party, then? What am I missing? I’m not saying I know. It’s a legitimate question. Maybe I don’t remember the answer. Maybe my extraordinary producers should be able to help me during a commercial break. But from my understanding, the same files that were open are being opened now — 220 pages of documents or whatever it is, with various emails that could have been gone when Biden was in office.

“Well, why didn’t you do it if they’re so important now?” he continued. “What were the Democrats doing at that particular moment in time? This is the kind of stuff, this smells because, my attitude is just deducing how much they despise Trump — is if there was a real bona fide dirt on such a went after him with 34 felony convictions, which essentially was the done to him for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, a porn star just so she wouldn’t reveal their happenings with one another, leading up to the election of 2016, OK? If you had something like that, that, you were willing to parade him to the streets with, of course, if you had something on him about Epstein to let it go earlier, so make sure he didn’t become the 47th president. That’s just bought think it from a logical perspective, but what do I know?”

