Marlow: Democrats Didn’t Care About Epstein Victims While Biden Was in Power

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Epstein files.

Marlow said, “Democrats want to talk about Epstein…they did not care when Joe Biden was president. They didn’t care about Epstein. They only care now because it’s a wedge issue for Republicans.”

