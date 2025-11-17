Scarborough: SCOTUS Legacy Will Be ‘Scarred and Tarnished’ by Immigration Decision

Monday on MS Now’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said the Supreme Court’s legacy would be “scarred and tarnished” for allowing federal immigration agents to use factors like race, language, and location when making investigative stops.

Scarborough said, “You had Brett Kavanaugh words, if he does not reverse, are some words that will haunt him for the rest of his career, saying, oh, if you’re an American citizen, you have nothing to worry about. Just they might question you, but then they’ll let you go. No, not so.”

He continued, “The Chicago Tribune this weekend reported on American citizens, not even people here who are here legally with proper papers. But the Chicago Tribune reported, followed up on Propublica that that like over 100 Americans have been, like, dragged out, thrown into cars, American citizens detained, and they’ve been treated in a terrible, terrible way.”

He added, “And the Supreme Court again, hasn’t ruled on this. They they stayed an effort to stop this. But the Supreme Court right now is allowing ICE to stop people based on the color of their skin. I’m a small government conservative. I’ve already shown an example of a student calling a senator, saying I felt uncomfortable and the state actually kicking a teacher out of a classroom because of a student calling a senator going, hey, go after this teacher. And now we have one student at Boston University calling going, hey, there’s some brown people. I’m not saying he said this, but it’s basically the Supreme Court said if they’re brown people that’s fine, go ahead. You can you can round them up. That is that is not unconstitutional right now.”

Scarborough concluded, “That’s the state of play in the United States and the Supreme Court, the Roberts court, every day they allow that to go by, they are wrapping themselves up in a decision that, while it may not be as dramatic as the Dred Scott decision, this will haunt them and their legacies just like evangelical pastors, if they don’t follow the example of the Catholic church and the Pope, it will haunt them for the rest of their lives. Their legacies will be scarred and tarnished.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN