Jeffries on ACA Premiums Rising Even with Subsidies: System Is Broken, GOP Made It Worse

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to Obamacare premiums increasing and health insurance premiums increasing even with the ACA tax credits by saying that “We have a broken healthcare system, and, unfortunately, Republicans have decided to break it even further.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “Well, Leader Jeffries, though, even with those tax credits, premiums are exploding, and they’ll be exploding under Obamacare. They’ll be exploding in private health care. At what point are we going to sit down and figure out a systemic approach that actually is sustainable? Because we’re not in it now. And, again, even with those tax credits, the Obamacare premiums explode, even worse, private healthcare premiums explode, denials of coverage are multiplying, a lot of those denials coming, reportedly, from AI. Like, this system is failing the American people, and it’s only going to get worse. What are we going to do?”

Jeffries responded, “There’s no doubt about that, Joe. We have a broken healthcare system, and, unfortunately, Republicans have decided to break it even further. And this relates to things that go beyond their refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.”

Jeffries added that “the system was already broken because of some of the dynamics that you’ve referenced” and he wants to fix the “Republican healthcare crisis and create a system that enables everyday Americans to be able to go see a doctor when they need one.”

