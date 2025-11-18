‘This Is Just a Stunt’: Comer Says Epstein Push an Effort to Embarrass Trump

During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) decried efforts to force the release of files regarding alleged sexual abuses by the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker called the push a “stunt” and vowed to release the documents once his committee obtains them.

“So why not just release the files?” host Laura Ingraham said. “I mean, if there’s nothing in there, who cares? Why not, for transparency’s sake. And the administration, obviously players in the administration, said they were going to be released, and then some were released, but not all of them. The president said, go ahead and release them. So just get it out there and have it done with.”

Comer replied, “Well, that’s what I’ve encouraged the White House to do, and they’re working with us. They’ve released what they can legally release. There’s grand jury testimony. And the Trump administration asked the judge to release that grand jury testimony. And the judge, who was an Obama appointee, rejected the Trump Department of Justice request to release the grand jury testimony. So, a judge has to issue that. But look, I think the Trump administration is working with us a lot more than what the media has given them credit for. But I’ve encouraged the President to disclose everything. I’m glad that he’s gone ahead and put this issue to bar, this due charge petition behind us. This is just a stunt by the Democrats and a few disgruntled Republicans.”

“We’re getting the documents, and as soon as we get them on the Oversight Committee, we’re making them public,” he added. “And I think that’s what the President wants, and hopefully we’ll get all the documents released and we can move on to the issues that the American people care about.”

