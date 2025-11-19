Plaskett on Texting with Epstein: ‘You Get Information from People Where You Can’

Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that she was texting with Jeffrey Epstein during a House hearing to “get information.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “We know that Epstein had what property in the Virgin Islands, right? What was your relationship with Epstein?”

Plaskett said, “So Jeffrey Epstein was a constituent. He was a resident of the Virgin Islands, lived there, I guess, more than half of the year because he was registered there. I had received donations from him. After his the last investigation came out, which was after this texting, I gave many donations that I previously received from him to women’s organizations and did not have any contact with him. But like many constituents, individuals get your phone number. They text you about issues. They speak with you. I have spoken with him about issues that are relevant, things that are going on in the Virgin Islands and elsewhere around the country.”

She continued, “I’ve been a prosecutor for many years, and there are a lot of people who have information that are not your friends that you use to get information for, to get at the truth.”

Plaskett added, “There are a lot of people who have done a lot of crimes. And as a prosecutor, you get information from people where you can. I’ve interviewed confidential informants. I’ve interviewed narcotics, drug traffickers and others. And that doesn’t mean that I’m their friend. That doesn’t mean that they are friendly with me. It means that they have information that I need and that I’m trying to get at the truth and that’s what I did.”

