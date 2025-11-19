Rollins: Prices of Goods We Lowered Tariffs on Will Fall ‘Within’ ‘a Few Weeks, to a Few Months’

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that she thinks the prices of goods like coffee, bananas, and tomatoes will fall “within, I’d say, a few weeks, to a few months” now that the tariffs on the goods have been reduced.

Host Kelly O’Donnell asked, “[A] final lightning round question, what timeline do you think for a reduction in prices on those goods from coffee, to bananas, to tomatoes? Is this a few weeks, a few months?”

Rollins answered, “It should be very quick, within, I’d say, a few weeks, to a few months. Those tariffs have come off the things like coffee that we don’t produce in America or bananas, etc. Those are important, too. And the president fully realizes that, and as his, again, resolute drive toward making America affordable again, we are all hands on deck across our entire Cabinet, coming up with creative ideas, working with the private sector, and ensuring that, while we have this amazing wage growth, while we see fuel and everything coming down, but that Americans feel that in their pocketbooks, around their dinner table, and that they really can work for the American Dream. That’s the goal.”

