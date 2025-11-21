Lutnick: Trump Eased Some Tariffs Because ‘It’s Okay’ if We Don’t Get Some Deals, Focus Is on Price

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that President Donald Trump easing tariffs on some goods was him saying, “it’s been six months, it’s time, let’s just wipe the slate clean, if people haven’t made deals with these smaller countries, it’s okay, let’s cut the price on all these unavailable natural resources and let’s focus on affordability.”

Lutnick said, “[W]hen we started this process on April 2, he wanted — as you know — trade deals, let’s just go make trade deals. If a country makes a trade deal, we’ll give them coffee, we’ll give them cocoa, we’ll give them bananas, we’ll give them papayas, we’ll give them generic drugs, we’ll give them all these different things if they do a trade deal with us to make sure our exporters — if you produce in America, you can export your goods, finally the President has got your back and let you manufacture in America and sell it, alright.”

He continued, “And what happened is the President said, look, it’s been six months, it’s time, let’s just wipe the slate clean, if people haven’t made deals with these smaller countries, it’s okay, let’s cut the price on all these unavailable natural resources and let’s focus on affordability.”

