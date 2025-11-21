Raskin: Congressional Republicans and Trump ‘Moving in Completely Opposite Directions’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers were “moving in completely opposite directions.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “This meeting, of course, occurs against the backdrop of looming midterm elections, where Democrats hope to take back the House and Republicans had been working to make Zohran Mamdani a central villain as they were trying to argue to Americans that they should reject Democratic socialist policies. What’s your reaction to what we saw with this essentially, embrace from the president to the mayor-elect and a back?”

Raskin said, “The House Republicans literally kept the entire House of Representatives in session today for one purpose and one purpose only, which was to vote on their resolution denouncing and deploring the horrors of socialism. They even conscripted Thomas Jefferson and James Madison to the cause, even though they died before the word socialism was even being used. But in any event, while we were being forced to vote on that utterly ridiculous resolution essentially offending all of our allies in Sweden and Denmark and Norway and Finland and so on, the president was praising Mamdani as a great mayor and someone who is very rational and could be dealt with in the meantime. Again, the Republicans in Congress and Donald Trump were moving in completely opposite directions.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN