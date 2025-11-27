GOP Rep. Carter: Comments from ‘Left-Wing Politicians’ Led to DC Shooting

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said “left-wing politicians” comments caused two members of the National Guard to be shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Carter said, “First of all to Andy and Sarah please know that you are in our prayers and to their families please know a grateful nation unites in prayer for their recovery. Look, this is something that happens whenever you have the left-wing politicians making comments like they are making. I mean, when you have someone like Elissa Slotkin, who is encouraging the military to disobey the commander-in-chief, when you have someone like Jon Ossoff, who is saying that having the troops in Washington, D.C., is an embarrassment, when you have someone like Abigail Spanberger, who is saying let your rage fuel you. These are the type of things that lead to this kind of action.”

He added, “You know many of are blessed with children and grandchildren and we teach then that words matter and our left-wing politicians need to understand that. This is a result of all of that, as well as them wanting to defund the police, wanting to attack our law enforcement. All of that needs to stop, and it needs to stop now.”

