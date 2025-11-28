Mullin: Biden Left Behind Afghan Allies, Brought in People Who Weren’t Allies

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) stated that there should be a close examination of Afghans in the U.S. and stated that the Biden administration was more concerned with numbers, and that’s why they ended up leaving American allies behind while bringing in people who weren’t.

Mullin said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “There [are] refugees, there’s the one[s] that came over on the SIV…, and then you have individuals like this guy who actually worked with the CIA, he was operational for ten years, he was part of a special unit, and he actually came in a month after the withdrawal, because, honestly, as people look into this, they’ll probably find out that he was asked and his unit was asked to stay back to help secure some of the U.S. assets, continue to get U.S. amsets out, and then he came over a month later. The question is, is how much of his family came? Because what we’re starting to see, and you’re going to hear more of this, Joey, come out, that a lot of these individuals that came here, they came here and they left a lot of family at home. Now, maybe their wives or their kids got here, maybe they didn’t, but now the Taliban is using them as leverage points. And now, we don’t know if that’s actually what the case is here, but this is a real problem that’s happening on down.”

He added that “we do need to take a hard look at these Afghans that came flooding in here. … They were more worried about getting numbers out. Remember, they said they rescued, I forget how many thousands of individuals, but they never told you how many amsets because they got more Afghan refugees out than they did actually amsets. That’s why organizations like I worked with and organizations that you’re aware of [were] working months and still working to this day getting amsets out of Afghanistan.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett