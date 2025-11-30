Crockett: ‘I Have No Amendments’ to Claim Zeldin Got Money from Epstein

Sunday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she had “no amendments” to her claim that EPA administrator Lee Zeldin took money from Jeffrey Epstein.

Co-host Jacqueline Alemany said, “You made a little bit of news when you mistakenly accused Lee Zeldin, another Republican.”

Crockett said, “I didn’t mistakenly —”

Alemany continued, “Of accepting money from Jeffrey Epstein. But it was a different Jeffrey Epstein, according to the financial records. I want to give you the opportunity to amend that.”

Crockett said, “I have no amendments. When I was on the floor — for those that don’t know how it works — basically they decided to bring this privilege motion up, and they decided that they wanted to kick Stacey off of her committees, Stacey Plaskett, because she had received a donation from Jeffrey Epstein. I had maybe 20 minutes. We researched the FEC, and because I like to speak with specificity, that’s kind of what comes with being an attorney, I made clear that there was a Jeffrey Epstein they knew on the other side that I did not have time to actually pull up, and actually research — especially since that particular one that Lee Zeldin got up in an uproar about was specifically out of the New York area. We know that he was out of that area. So, and this obviously was not done post-Jeffrey Epstein’s life. So I made sure that I said a Jeffrey Epstein.”

Alemany said, “You were trying to insinuate that it was the Jeffrey Epstein.”

Crockett said, “Oh, I absolutely was insinuating that it could be possible. That is true. But the point is, I never said it was that specific one, because I did not have the adequate time to do it. And so, the Jeffrey Epstein has stepped forward and that’s not, like, a normal name. And I think that what would have been problematic is if I would have claimed that say that happened and it legitimately never happened. So ultimately, he cleared the record. I have not researched further. I’ve not talked to this doctor.”

Alemany said, “But you can agree that Lee Zeldin didn’t receive money from the Jeffrey Epstein.”

Crockett said, “I can agree that Lee Zeldin has said that he’s not received money from the Jeffrey Epstein, absolutely.”

