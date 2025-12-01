Angus King: If True, First Caribbean Boat Strike Is a ‘Stone-Cold War Crime’

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said if the reports about the Trump administration’s first military strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean were accurate, it would be a “stone-cold war crime.”

King said, “The law is clear. If the facts are, as have been alleged, that there was a second strike specifically to kill the survivors in the war in the water, that’s a stone cold war crime. It’s also murder. So the real question is, who gave which orders? When were they given? That’s what we’re going to get to the bottom of in the Congress. As you point out, there is bipartisan interest in this. Roger Wicker, the chair of the Armed Services Committee, has said, we’re going to we’re going to dig into this. So it’s really a factual question. The law is is totally clear.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “Which means it is knowable, it is gettable. This can be resolved rather than it being a matter of perception. Your point is this will be figured out and decided.”

King said, “Yes, I think we’re going to see some some interviews of people up and down the chain of command. The question is, what order did the did the Secretary of Defense give and what how was that executed? We’re going to be talking to people, as I say, all the way up, up to the top of the chain of command and down to the people that actually triggered that attack.”

