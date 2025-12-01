Schumer: Hegseth Is a Known Liar, ‘He’s Hiding Something’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was a known liar who is “hiding something” about the follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean in September.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’ve also called on the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, to testify before Congress about what the White House admitted today happened, which was that follow up strike, the double tap on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean on September 2nd. You called on Hegseth to release the full tapes of the attack. We heard earlier in the show, Chairman Wicker saying that he is seeking those tapes as well. What sort of action are Democrats prepared to to take to try to make this happen, to getting those tapes?”

Schumer said, “Well, we hope that we can bring before the committees, bipartisan, as you said, Senator Wicker has been very much involved here, and get the top military people to testify and we hope that they will release the tapes.”

He added, “Hegseth is hiding something here, and he’s known to be a liar. He said that the Washington Post story had no validity. And today, the White House directly contradicted him, that it did. And if he has nothing to hide, if he said he did nothing wrong, if he said no laws were violated, release the tapes. That’s the first step. And second, we need to bring top military brass before the committees to testify as to what they knew happened and how it happened.”

