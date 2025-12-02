Afghanistan Veteran: Vetting Was Flawed, But Mistreating Allies Is ‘Recipe for Disaster’ of Them Being Flipped

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” author and veteran Chad Robichaux said that there are problems with the lack of vetting of some people brought to the United States from Afghanistan, and “there is a recipe for disaster with how we have treated our wartime allies” which makes them targets to be radicalized.

Robichaux stated that Afghans evacuated by NGOs were brought to third countries and were vetted, but the White House flew “unvetted” people to the U.S. and stated that “there’s a big difference between vetting someone to be a combatant and fighting the Taliban, an enemy of your enemy is your friend, right? There’s a big difference between vetting them for that and vetting them to come to the United States and be your neighbor.”

He added, “[W]hen these guys come here, however they come here, right or wrong, when they get here, they can’t go to the V.A. for the things they dealt with. They don’t have a system. One of the things with the Mighty Oaks Foundation was, we created a system for them. But they don’t — and so, this guy, you have to think, he feels like the United States betrayed them, we withdrew from their country after however long, many years of fighting alongside that country, he’s here driving an Uber or working in a laundromat while his sister and mom may be back getting raped by the Taliban because we left. So, there is certainly no excuse, but there is a recipe for disaster with how we have treated our wartime allies.” And that if he was trying to radicalize people, he would use how the U.S. has treated its allies to do so.

