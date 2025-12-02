Kelly: Hegseth ‘Most Unqualified Secretary of Defense We’ve Ever Had’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “is the most unqualified secretary of defense we’ve ever had in the history of our country, by far.”

Kelly said, “I went back and listened to some of the tape where I was asking some questions in the secure facility about those strikes, and there was, you know, a lot of holes, and they could not give us a lot of information. I felt they were being rather evasive. It was not a compelling brief. So there needs to be an investigation. I also want to comment on some of the videos you showed of President Trump and Pete Hegseth. I mean, this is not leadership. We’ve never seen presidents, secretaries of defense that have acted in this way. The president is blaming Pete Hegseth. Pete Hegseth is blaming the admiral. You know, Hegseth is basically turned around and doing the 100-yard dash in the opposite direction. This is exactly not the kind of leaders you ever want running any organization.

He added, “This is the most unqualified secretary of defense we’ve ever had in the history of our country, by far. I mean, he runs around on a stage talking about lethality and hunting and killing people. He’s working for a president that says, hey, we’re just going to, you know, we’re going to go out and kill people. This is kind of the environment that these folks have created at the Department of Defense.”

