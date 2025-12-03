Exclusive: Sen. Ernst Plans Succession for DOGE, Will Hand It to ‘Fairly New Member of Senate’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) discussed DOGE’s future.

Ernst stated, “DOGE…is here to stay. And I’ve already been approached by a fairly new member of the Senate…and said, I love working on DOGE…I would love to fill your shoes as you’re exciting the Senate.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo