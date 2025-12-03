Mark Warner Says ‘Uniformed Military May Help Save Us from This President’

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) argued the “uniformed military may help save us from” President Donald Trump.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “What are some of the questions that you will want answers to from Admiral Bradley tomorrow?”

Warner said, “I’m going to want to get answers on what did Pete Hegseth order? Why haven’t we seen the whole unedited video if there’s nothing inappropriate here? You could have cleared this up without the admiral coming in. He’s got a great reputation, I respect him. I want to get the truth. And I’m not sure we’ve had the truth from Hegseth yet.”

He added, “Remember, this is an administration that has treated the uniformed military with unprecedented disrespect when they were all brought to get a pep rally in front of Hegseth and Trump. This is an administration that’s fired, you know, uniform generals from the head of the NSA, the head of the Defense Intelligence agency. I think in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this president and his lame people like Hegseth, because I think their commitment is to the Constitution and obviously not to Trump. I expect Bradley to adhere to that.”

