Minneapolis City Councilman Osman: ICE Asking for Documentation Feels Like ‘1930s, 1940s in Germany’

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Minneapolis City Councilman Jamal Osman (D) said that ICE agents asking people for documentation feels like we are in the 1930s and 1940s in Germany.

Host Brianna Keilar said, “We have Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman joining us now. He’s a Somali refugee whose family moved to the U.S. 26 years ago. Councilman, I saw you there shaking your head. What’s your reaction to what the president said?”

Osman said, “My reaction is that it’s really shocking. Someone who is the leader of the country, United States, speaking to another human being as garbage. No human being is garbage. And, that kind of language is dangerous. It’s not just the politics. It’s dangerous. It puts people’s lives in danger.”

He continued, “The Somali community have shown a growth in this state. They have contributed a lot to to the state of Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis. Yes, folks have done, you know, horrible things and people have committed crimes but we should not be painting the entire community with one brush.”

He added, There’s a justice. There’s a process, a due process, and I believe those folks have been dealt with by the state leaders. But now President Donald Trump singling out and attacking one group of people and being on our streets and asking people documentation, it feels like we are in 1930s, 1940s in Germany. I never thought there would be a time where I will tell my community to carry their passport around, because you look like Somali, you might be stopped by ICE.”

